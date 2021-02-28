Upcoming musician dedicates song to lovebirds

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Upcoming musician Dumie Matomboanokosha explores how jealousness can help sustain relationships or be detrimental in his latest release titled Ane Wake that has come at a time when people were celebrating love in February.

Matomboanokosha told Standard Style that he had to write the song Ane Wake after witnessing a friend’s relationship collapsing due to jealousy.

“One of my friends was so jealous over his wife to the extent that they separated because he would beat her whenever he found her talking with other men. In the song I will be in the shoes of men who love their spouses jealously, but in turn caution them to limit their emotions,” he said.

The unheralded singer said being protective doesn’t kill, however, there is need to control emotions.

“Being a love song, I felt it apt to release it in February,” he said.

Matomboanokosha, who recorded his debut seven-track album Yambiro last year, said his late father Tariro Gabi, a former headmaster, introduced him to the guitar.

“I grew up seeing my father Mr Gabi, a former headmaster, playing a guitar and composing songs. Eventually, he taught me how to play when I was doing my primary education at Mapfupaamuka Primary School in Chiredzi,” he said.

“As time went on, I began to play music in church. A lot of people enjoyed it and testified that I was talented. In 2010, I moved to Masvingo town where I began playing for a particular church getting paid in return.

“My father’s death in 2013 came as a blow. I lost my greatest mentor. However, my brothers Simon and Takunda, who are now based in South Africa, filled the gap and I kept on improving.”

The album Yambiro has two gospel songs Mutendi Chenjera and Kwandakabva.