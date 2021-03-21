Striking a new chord: Ru Jazz diversifies into fashion

BY STYLE REPORTER

South Africa-based Zimbabwean gospel musician Rumbi Chikuwe, popularly known in showbiz circles as Ru Jazz, has joined the growing list of artistes who are diversifying into other sectors in their pursuit to provide an entire arts experience.

Early this year, the gospel diva announced that she was launching her fashion line called BespokebyRuJazz, which offers an exquisite range of women and men’s Afro-centric clothing.

In an announcement of BespokebyRuJazz on her Facebook page last month, the Norton-born fashionista described her clothing line as “offering unique, simple yet sophisticated and affordable tailor-made Afro-centric clothing.”

Ru Jazz told Standard Style on Thursday that she believes fashion is integral in the preservation of one’s culture and heritage.

“As BespokebyRuJazz, we aim to create a brand that inspires both young African men and women to embrace their natural beauty and to be proud of their culture and heritage,” she said.

“For too long as Africans, we have not been proud of our natural beauty, our skin type, our hair and dressing. We have a generation that has realised that we do not need to be completely overwhelmed by foreign influence.

“A standard has already been set as we have seen a black African beauty queen going on to the world stage wearing her natural hair and winning the most prestigious beauty show.

“Zozibini Tunzi (South African model and 2019 Miss Universe winner) is testimony that when an African is confident in their natural beauty, they are equally competent.”

Ru Jazz said her fashion line is placed in a position that embraces and promotes such young people’s aspirations through clothing.

She said BespokebyRuJazz is meant to create multi-tier employment opportunities for the fashion industry.

“We also aim to harness technology and creativity in the textile industry to create unique designs and styles,” Ru Jazz said.

Inspired by gospel music greats in Shingisai Suluma and Janet Manyowa, Ru Jazz believes her diversification into fashion will augment her music career.

“Many might be wondering if I am quitting music for fashion, no, I am not. Both music and fashion are two elements of my life that I am passionate about and the two co-exist and are mediums that I use to express my love for God and my ministry,” she said.

“What I can’t express in song, I can express it through fashion and this is defined by the name BespokebyRuJazz. Bespoke speaks to the exclusivity of our work and it’s by Ru Jazz which is my stage name.

“I am also happy to announce that our branding is done by my 21-year-old younger brother Jotham Chikuwe who is a graphic designer.”

Ru Jazzsaid she has always been passionate about fashion from a tender age and believes her fashion label will grow to be a global brand in future.

“I see myself owning boutiques and having an international clientele in future. I am praying for supply contracts with the established names in the retail world,” she said.

“I would like to have a clientele via cyberspace and honestly, I will have something to offer through the online market.

“I want to inspire young ladies from similar backgrounds and show the world that being female is just divine design and purpose and not a ground for inferiority.”

Ru Jazz’s single titled Haana Kuwomerwa, which features Blessing Jeduthun, marked her return to the music industry having taken a sabbatical to pursue her studies.

The gospel diva has one album titled Maitiro Enyu, released in 2015.

She has featured in a number of music projects where she worked behind the scenes.