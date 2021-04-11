Qeqeshiwe to roll out new music, films

By Sindiso Dube

Two-time National Arts and Merits Awards [Nama] winner Qeqeshiwe Mntambo says she will be rolling out new works from her music and acting career this year, in a bid to consolidate both talents.

The Bulawayo-based actress-cum-musician has been part of more than 20 productions both in theatre and film and bagged two acting Nama awards wins.

Mntambo told Standard Style that she will release a single titled Kukhona, which is accompanied by a video. The single features Skaiva.

Qeqeshiwe is also part of a television series titled Soulmate.

“I’m working on a single with Dal’uk, a South African producer who produced our last project titled Uubuyephizolo. I’m also part of an amazing series Soulmate where I play the role of Thandie, a side chick of Phumza, a ghetto gangster who is a player and doesn’t care about anything, but himself, girls, and money, ” she said.

“This is quite an interesting series and it has revived my spirit, it’s fresh, it’s new, it’s epic and it has new faces. It’s been long since I took part in a television series. I have done more than 20 productions both in theatre and film in out of Bulawayo taking challenging big roles which landed me two awards.

“This year I’m just going to do both, but I’m mainly focusing on the music side. I will not rest until I get what I need, a good recording deal or a good stable that will take me to greater heights. I am also looking forward to performing at festivals and doing my own individual shows such as unplugged sessions that will push Qeqeshiwe as a brand. ”

Qeqeshiwe has collaborated with another award-winning artiste Charles Mahlaba on his latest album titled Imizw. She is also featured on the yet to be released project by Amazing Fab G and she said there was a surprise video coming out soon off her 2020 Singles Collection project.

The music diva is no newcomer in entertainment circles as she has played the lead role as Suku in a local drama Suku, which saw her clinching outstanding actress in Nama [2013].

She has played Thuli in the rejuvenated Stitsha, a musical originally written by veteran playwright Cont Mhlanga and later reworked by Sihlangu Dlodlo under Qhube Productions.