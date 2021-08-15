Tamy readies Bvudzijena project release

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Afro-pop diva Thamsanqa Moyo, popularly known as Tamy Moyo in showbiz circles, will on Tuesday release her music project titled Bvudzijena The Phase 1.

The songstress has been giving updates on the launch of the project on her social media platforms where she also appreciated the support she was getting from her legion of fans.

“Eleven days to go. The Phase 1 album out on August 16. For now just go and subscribe to YouTube channel Tamy Moyoo bio leh gooo #bvudzijena,” one of her posts on FaceBook read.

“To all my lovely fans, Thank you all for your patience, I really appreciate August 16 #BvudzijenaThePhase1 the album.”

Tamy is one of the fast-rising female musicians in the country, which has seen her getting corporate endorsement deals and foreign music shows contracts.

In June the fashion-crazy musician was signed by Zimoco car company as their brand ambassador and received a brand new Haval Jolion as part of the deal.

She was part of performers at the recently held Zimfest in the United Kingdom and also performed at the official opening of the Nyaradzo Funeral offices in that country.

On July 20, she premiered the trailer of the project titled Bvudzijena Phase 1, a video that has since garnered 29 280 views on video-sharing platform YouTube.

“People have always been asking me for something new and I have always promised them since the beginning of the year. The project is finally out,” Tamy said.

The video was directed by Andy Cutta Films.

The music diva, who attributes her phenomenal rise to supportive parents, urged upcoming musicians to work hard if they are to make it in the cut-throat music industry.

“Keep your head on the ground. Concentrate on what you do and above all, practice. Take your time and practice,” she said.

She said Bvudzijena was a follow-up to her 2016 debut album The 18th Rollercoaster and it will be released in segments.

Tamy broke onto the music scene when she released a project titled Celebrate Your Life while she was a student at Westridge High School.

She has released a number of songs during her seven-year music career with some of the songs earning her awards.

She described her participation at the Coke Studio Africa, as one of the “wonderful” experiences in her career.

The 23-year-old songstress said Bvudzijena The Phase 1 will be available on online music platforms on Tuesday.