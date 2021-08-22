Pleas to reopen borders

BY TATENDA SQUARE

The Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders’ Association has urged the government to consider re-opening land borders for traders that have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to ensure the survival of the sector.

Killer Zivhu, president of the association said many of the traders were already fully vaccinated.

“Many people have been vaccinated and they should be allowed to cross the borders,” Zivhu said.

“If the government feels it is not yet ready to open borders, then it should create employment for those people who depend on cross border trading so they can be able to feed their families.”

Zimbabwe closed its borders for the second time since last year in January to control the spread of Covid-19.