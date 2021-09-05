Black Orient, Mandie Mae chemistry gives birth to love jam

By Sindiso Dube

Producer and musician Black Orient says the instant musical chemistry between him and reggae artist Mandie Mae made it easier for them to produce their first collaborative single titled Do you mind.

Do You Mind is a track off Black Orient’s forthcoming album which also features Vuyo Brown and other local artists.

“It had been a long time since I recorded and I asked my longtime friend Vuyo Brown to link me up with a reggae artist and she recommended Mandie Mae,” he said.

“It took a few months for us to actually meet in person, but when she came through, despite the humble setting at my home studio and then scruffy looking dude she was meeting with during the pandemic, the vibe was correct, the chemistry was proper and the young lady was eager to work.

“It was as if she was one of the massive artists, I had known all these years. When I sampled some beats, she immediately started dropping these amazing ideas for hooks; I couldn’t believe she was only 19.

“When I played the beat I had reserved specifically for her, the last beat available on the project, she dropped this controversial line as part of the hook, and I was like “That’s crazy but that’s it” And so Do You Mind was born.”

Afro dancehall come Afro-pop jam, Do You Mind challenges conventional taboos in modern premises for a relationship.

It raises questions on picking a partner for dating, exploring the idea of the two sides being honest about their past and circumstances, rather than the usual promises and show of perfection.

In the past Black Orient, born Paidashe Lucian Rubaya has worked with the likes of J Boss, Tererai Mugwadi, and recently with multi-award-winning POY on Chikwambo.