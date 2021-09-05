JCI donates sanitary ware to Harare Children’s Home

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Harare Children’s Home received a shot in the arm on Saturday when Junior Chamber International (JCI) City Zimbabwe donated 400 sanitary ware packs at a time when 40 girls had began their menstrual cycle for the first time.

Of the donation, 390 packs had 12 sanitary napkins each and the remaining had 10 with a total estimate value of $36 000.

The donation done under the banner Pad Her Up was handled over to Harare Children’s Home superintendent Maonei Masawi by the project director Chantelle Jani who was flanked by secretary Nyaradzo Chivandire, JCI City Zimbabwe executive vice president Fortune Kaseke and JCI City Zimbabwe vice president (membership) Liandra Mutibura.

Masawi said the donation had come at the rightful time.

“On behalf of our committees, management and especially the children, we would like to thank you for such a noble gesture and love that you have shown to the girl child. This will surely go a long way in supporting our girls and has come at the rightful time since we have 40 girls who have just started the menstrual cycle. There are others growing who would need sanitary ware,” she said.

“I am impressed to see young women spearheading a program like this. We are so excited to see young girls thinking about their fellows who are not as privileged as them. This gives the older generation a rest. We hope to see you again with all those things that the girl child needs.”

Jani promised JCI would continue supporting the Home.

“Surely it’s not a relationship that is not going to end here. We want to help stop the stigma around menstrual cycle. We really thank you for welcoming us. This is just the beginning,” she said.

Jani expressed gratitude to those who came forward to support the Pad Her Up project and told The Standard that her organisation would visit the Borrowdale Squatter Camp for a similar donation.

“We want to thank the supplier Farai which decided to discount it’s prices in support of this cause. We also want to thank the Interest Research Bureau (IRB) and various individuals who contributed at personal level. For anyone who would want to take part in other projects that we do can contact us through JCI City (Zimbabwe),” she said.

“We are targeting the less privileged and next weekend we will visit the Borrowdale Squatter Camp. Since the onset of Covid-19, prices of sanitary ware went up and many couldn’t afford buying them. For now we are only targeting Borrowdale squatter camps and Harare Children’s home. Our intention is to offer sustainable solution in form reusable sanitary ware.”

JCI has members between 18 and 40 years old in about 124 countries, and regional or national organisations in most of them.