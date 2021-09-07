Roki, ex-wife Pauline ‘reunite’

By Style Reporter

Three years ago musician Pauline Gundidza released the song titled Ndakakumirira, which according to her was inspired by tales of men who turn their backs on their families.

However, many believed the former Mafriq front-woman was singing in reference to her ex-husband Roki with whom theyhave two kids — Sky and Minana.

Pauline had other relationships after leaving Roki, but reiterated that she was no longer focused on affairs, but perfecting her music career.

Since the “return” of Roki to the music limelight, Pauline had been seen within the Chidzoka singer’s rings, which makes her song Ndakakumirira foretelling.

Pauline was part of a group of musicians, who attended the launch of the Young Women for ED (economic development) programme on August 13 by first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa through Honourable Oppah Muchinguri.

The Young Women for ED project just like Roki’s song Patati Patata featuring Congolese rhumba star Koffie Olomide and Tanzanian sensation Rayvanny are part of a plethora of schemes spearheaded by Zanu PF-aligned businesspeople to prop up support for Mnangagwa.

Pauline has also been instrumental in mobilising artistes to join the Coalition of Zimbabwean Artists (COZA), which she describes as an “affirmative action group for artists”.

However, the group is also linked to controversial cleric Passion Java.

Lately the Ndizvo Chete singer has been updating her followers through her Facebook developments on the production of her forthcoming project, Nyeredzi, which features Roki.

“Yea what a blast it was working with Roki after all these years. Undoubtedly he is still one of Zimbabwe’s best singer/songwriters to date and what a combination with Oskid on the ones and two’s,” posted Pauline on her Facebook page yesterday.

“Thank you for this mammoth opportunity Passion Java Records! Well done team, we bringing the magic back to Zimbabwean urban contemporary music.”

As of yesterday, the video was not available on online music platforms, save on Passion Java Facebook page, which had snippets of the visuals.

Efforts to contact Pauline were fruitless yesterday.