Mazarire an innovative arts genius: Arts Gallery

BY TENDAI SAUTA

NATIONAL Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare has described the works of the late visual artist Munyaradzi Mazarire currently on exhibition at the gallery as of an innovative genius.

Mazarire, who was also the Gallery School of Visual Art and Design, died in 2019 at the age of 39 due to cardiovascular complications.

The exhibition, which is being held in his honour, is running under the theme The Inspiration that Ran Amok.

The gallery spokesperson Zvikomborero Frank Mandangu said Mazarire’s artworks reflected social or cultural values which visually excited the viewers.

“On an expedition to reinvent what is seen through the lens of pictorial space to challenge or redefine how we see or perceive things, his (Mazarire) carving and engraving of empty spaces of subliminal constructions create objects of visual attentiveness,” he said.

“His chaotic inspiration illustrated vivid images of shadows and illusions which would be easily mistaken for paintings, drawings, photographs or prints.”

Mandangu said Mazarire’s draughtsman skills allowed him to have unusual approaches to explore different artistic techniques promoting experimentation and dialogue.

“He explored various types of media, mainly working in relief sculptural methodologies,” he said.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe