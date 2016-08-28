Antipas ready for the new season

Former Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas, who is now in charge of South African side AmaZulu admits that he knows little about their opponents Black Leopards ahead of the National First Division season opener at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban today.

By Admire Jamu-Mlambo

“We know that we are up against difficult opponents in Black Leopards who are a formidable side,” Antipas told Amazulu’s website.

“But I believe that if we go out there and put in 100% effort and we back ourselves, maybe we can walk away with maximum points.

“Honestly, we have no information about them (Leopards). What we know is that they are a very strong side judging from the previous seasons in the NFD.

“They are a side that you cannot write-off. So, we have to go there with a positive mindset and a 100% attitude,” concluded the Zimbabwean, who took charge of the team in the off-season following the dismissal of Steve Barker.

Lidoda Duvha finished eighth in the second tier last term with 40 points from 30 games — four points above AmaZulu.

Mafero as Antipas is popularly known in Zimbabwe’s move to the South African-based side came to fruition after he lifted the Castle Larger Premier Soccer League cup with the Bulawayo-based club Chicken Inn.