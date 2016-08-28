Zanu militia abducts activists

AN alleged Zanu PF militia was yesterday accused of abducting and torturing opposition activists before handing them over to the police during Friday protests.

By PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Lawyer Jeremiah Bamu made the claims before Harare Provincial Magistrate Vakai Chikwekwe when he appeared for 71 activists and bystanders who are being charged with public violence.

Bamu said his clients had complaints against the police that among others included torture, arbitrary arrests and being denied the opportunity to see their lawyers.

“One of my clients Gift Siziba and five others were kidnapped from central Harare,” he said.

“Siziba was bundled into a motor vehicle and taken to Zanu PF headquarters where he was subjected to brutal assaults to the extent that his left hand is now barely functional and his right hand is swollen.

“When he was handed over to the police the officers on duty did not bother to investigate his kidnapping report or the circumstances of his arrest.”

The court also heard that Siziba was allegedly abducted by thugs using a car with registration number ABA 9705 that belongs to one Alfred Murimbi of Greystone Park.

#Tajamuka leader Promise Mkwananzi also appeared in court on the same charges and complained that the police had without a search warrant seized his mobile phone and searched his communication.

The State through prosecutor Michael Reza said they would investigate the complaints.

All the accused were remanded in custody to tomorrow when they are expected to apply for bail.