Nomads boost for Amm’s Orange Bowl dream

ZIMBABWE’S 17-year-old amateur golf star David Amm received a timely boost after the Nomads Zimbabwe decided his trip to this year’s edition of the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship to be played in the United States next month.

Young Amm, who is the leading junior golfer in the country, will make his second appearance at the 53rd edition of the prestigious tournament slated for December 26-30 at the Baltimore Golf Course in Miami, Florida.

Nomads Zimbabwe official Mike Garden told Standardsport in an interview that they would be hosting a presentation ceremony to unveil Amm’s sponsorship at the Brooke Golf Club (formerly Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club) today.

“We are going to sponsor the Zimbabwe Junior Golf Association (ZJGA) and help them send their top player to a major tournament — the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship — this year,” Garden said.

“Nomads have existed for 48 years in Zimbabwe and we used to send our junior golfers to tournaments back in the day, so we want to reintroduce that culture. We have decided to help ZJGA send athletes and pay for all their expenses to this event [Orange Bowl] every year funds permitting. We are having a small ceremony to present Amm’s sponsorship package on Sunday [today], 9:30am at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club,” he added.

Nomads Zimbabwe is one of the biggest benefactors of junior golf in the country in line with its founding principles which are to encourage and promote, foster and support the game of golf.

Amm, who has been in brilliant form on the local junior and amateur golf circuits, expressed gratitude to the Nomads Zimbabwe for making his dream of competing in the US for the second successive year a reality.

“It’s really helpful of them because it’s quite a lot of money they have committed to ensure that I compete at the tournament. I really appreciate what they are doing to help me by sponsoring all my expenses for the Junior Orange Bowl trip,” he said.

The Chapman Golf Club-based golf prodigy put on a commendable display on his maiden trip to the US after finishing in a tie for position 31, while compatriot Kieran Vincent, who is now on a golf scholarship at Liberty University, finished seventh.

Amm said he was aiming to better his performance this time around and is not ruling out a chance of scooping the ultimate prize, which would see him emulating the late golfing prodigy Lewis Chitengwa.

Chitengwa won the 1992 edition of the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship in Miami, Florida after a three-shot victory over the then future world number one Tiger Woods.

“I’m just practising hard and will hopefully find good form at the right time. The ultimate goal is to have fun and enjoy the game and the second would be to lift the trophy at the end of the week,” Amm said.

Amm is coming from an incredible year which saw him win several local tournaments while he emerged the highest placed Zimbabwean at the All Africa Junior Golf Challenge held in Tunisia in March after finishing an impressive fourth on the individual leader board.

He also tied for 28th at the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan in June before making his debut at the World Amateur Team Championships (Eisenhower Trophy) in Mexico three months later.