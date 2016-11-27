Where is the SRC?

Too many things are happening to our football and most of them not in the best interest of the game. Yet the Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) is just sitting and watching.

The impasse between the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the relegation and promotion of teams as well as the random suspension of football leaders by the local football mother body demands the SRC’s intervention.

Yet the supreme sports governing body in the country has been quiet as if nothing with serious repercussions has been happening.

What else does the SRC want to see to prove that football is indeed in turmoil?

Right now, the four teams which won their respective regional Division One leagues do not know where they stand. Have they been promoted into the PSL or not?

The same is with the two teams which finished 13 and 14th in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).

They are not sure whether they will play premiership football in 2017 or if they will go down to Division One.

There is no way a meeting between Zifa and the PSL will solve the problem. Following the controversial suspension of their chairman Peter Dube and later Caps United boss Lewis Uriri, the PSL assembly is suspicious of Zifa’s motives.

It would be flabbergasting for the SRC not to consider this a national sports crisis that warrants their intervention.

Joseph Muchechetere, where are you?

Select the real soccer stars

On Tuesday November 26, selectors for the Castle Soccer Star of the Year will converge in Harare to pick the 11 finalists for the award.

The event is the mirror of football in the country and for the past few years, the Zimbabwean soccer stars have been a true reflection of the game by attracting the interests of foreign clubs.

Since 2011 when Delta Beverages came on board as sponsors of the PSL, three of the five soccer stars selected caught the attention of South African clubs and have since moved there.

Washington Arubi (2011), Denver Mukamba (2012) and Danny Phiri (2015) were rewarded with contracts in the Absa premiership after turning on the style on the Zimbabwean scene. Only Tawanda Muparati (2013) and Dennis Dauda (2014) did not get the attention of any foreign club.

The selectors for the 2017 award can avoid tarnishing this proud history by coming up with the real soccer stars of the year instead of choosing their favourite players or players from their favourite teams.

The sponsors are not happy with the circus surrounding relegation and promotion and the soccer stars of the year selectors should not add to the problems by making choices which will not satisfy the football public.

The football corridors, however, have not been quiet, with names such as Walter Musona and Ronald Chinyengetere (FC Platinum), Partson Jaure and Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Steven Alimenda (Dynamos), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Dennis Dauda, Leonard Tsipa and Hardlife Zvirekwi (Caps United) as well as Gift Mbweti of Hwange on the lips of many.

