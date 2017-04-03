Promoter blasts Manyuchi for costly antics

CONTRARY to speculation that Charles Manyuchi’s World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight silver title defence against Qudratillo Abduqaxorov of Uzbekistan was fixed, renowned boxing promoter Stalin Mau Mau says Manyuchi was knocked out fairly because he was “clowning”.

BY MICHAEL KARIATI

Manyuchi lost his coveted title in 2 minutes 56 seconds in Singapore last weekend.

“Everyone who knows boxing will tell you that Manyuchi was knocked out fairly and squarely. He was clowning too much, and he paid dearly for that,” Mau Mau said.

“Even if it did not come in the first round, it was bound to come long before the scheduled 12 rounds,” added Mau Mau.

Manyuchi’s Zambian manager Chris Malunga last week dismissed word doing rounds that they were paid $200 000 by a betting syndicate to lose the fight.

“Let us be careful with the comments we are making. Some of these comments are negative, rubbish and totally unacceptable. They are very dangerous to the sport. They are serious allegations,” said Malunga.

Mau Mau, however, said Manyuchi and his Zambian handlers simply underestimated Abduqaxorov to the extent that the Zimbabwean went into the ring thinking he had already won.

“His camp was to blame. They should not have allowed Manyuchi to be complacent. He thought he had won the fight before he had even fought it,” added Mau Mau.

Mau Mau said Manyuchi and his camp forgot the reason why the WBC had allowed Abduqaxorov to challenge for the silver belt after only 10 fights. This, said Mau Mau, could have been because the world governing body had been overly impressed by Abduqaxorov’s performance in those 10 fights.

“This was the first time in history that a boxer with 10 fights was allowed to challenge for the silver belt. The Manyuchi camp should have found out why. It was because this guy had been very impressive in those few fights,” said Mau Mau.