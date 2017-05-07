Magaya’s gamble backfires

BANTU ROVERS . . .5) 7

YADAH STARS. . . (1) 2

Yadah FC owner Walter Magaya’s decision to reportedly suspend his team’s coaching department in the wake of last week’s first defeat of the season against giants Dynamos FC backfired miserably after they were handed a humiliating 7-2 defeat by Castle Lager Premier Soccer League returnees Bantu Rovers at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The premiership newboys went into yesterday’s encounter without their coach Jairos Tapera (pictured) and his assistant Elliot Matsika, with the club’s team manager Munyaradzi Sinani, team medic Victor Katsande and physiotherapist Mike Mavhura the only technical officials in the visitors’ dugout.

The move, however, failed to pay dividends as Yadah FC, who had surprisingly made a bright start to the season, went on to concede seven goals.

The club’s chairman Everson Chatambudza however, tried to be diplomatic when asked about Tapera and Matsika’s no-show, saying the heavy defeat was as a result of the players failing to grasp the new formations introduced by the club’s owner Magaya, who doubles as technical director.

“There is an internal problem, that is why they are not there. You will see them in the next game. There were quite a number of changes which were made tactically for this game and that affected the boys. They only trained for about two days. Our technical director (Magaya) was not available, he was in Cape Town for some other business. So the boys trained basically for two days and they were trying a new formation, which unfortunately they did not master. They trained under Prophet Magaya,” Chatambudza said.

He dismissed reports circulating in the grapevine that Tapera and Matsika have been suspended following the defeat by Dynamos.

“There is a small problem but it’s not correct that the coaches have been suspended. Those are just rumours. It’s not something particularly to do with Dynamos. It’s something that we will disclose at a later stage. They [Tapera and Matsika] are still there. We still have Jairos Tapera as our coach and his assistants. It’s just a small internal problem that is being resolved. They are not on suspension. They simply did not come for this game,” Chatambudza said.

Chatambudza was surrounded by overzealous security personnel; some of who did not want him to address journalists after the match.

Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda, who watched the match yesterday, said the scenario where Yadah had no coach at Luveve was not acceptable and the football mother body would issue a statement.

Away from the Yadah FC theatrics, Bantu Rovers’ skipper Bukhosi Sibanda notched a hat trick to take his tally to seven goals in seven matches as Tshintsha Guluva got their second win of the season.

Sibanda scored the opener as early as the fifth minute, the second three minutes before the end of the first half and the third, a beauty from a free-kick, in the 59th minute beating goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube all systems out.

The other Bantu Rovers goals came from Gladman Bharibhari (eighth minute), enterprising Obriel Chirinda in the 27th, Newman Sianchali in the 31st and substitute Mbonisi Ncube in the 76th minute.

Coach Joseph Sibindi said it’s still work in progress for Bantu Rovers.

Yadah Stars who succumbed to their second defeat scored a brace through Morris Musiyakuvi in the 20th minute and three minutes into optional time.

TEAMS:

Bantu Rovers: N Dube, K Dzingwe, D Ndlovu, S Nyahwa, J Nsingo, M Chitambwe, B Sibanda, L Ndlela, N Sianchali (B Ncube 63’), O Chirinda (N Mpofu 78’), G Bharibhari (M Ncube 71’)

Yadah FC: T Dube, M Nyenye (L Murape 53’), M Musiyakuvi, J Dzingai, R Dongo, B Mapfumo (A Makopa 70’), D Savanhu (M Meleka 70’), W Kamudyariwa, J Sibanda, L Mavhunga, M Demera