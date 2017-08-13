Jefferies closes in on European Lamborghini title

AXCIL Jefferies continues to enhance his reputation as the country’s leading motor racing driver — edging closer to a maiden European Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship title ahead of the last two races of the season scheduled for Germany and Italy next month.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The 23-year-old Zimbabwean sensation and his Dutch team mate Rik Breukers moved within touching distance of the championship lead after recording another win in the fourth round of the European Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship in Belgium a fortnight ago.

The GDL racing team duo went into the event with a goal to close the gap in points between them and championship rivals Vito Postiglione and Jonny Ceccotto Jnr who race for the Imperiale outfit.

Postiglione and Ceccotto from Italy and Venezuela respectively, have accrued 93 points to date, while Jefferies and Breukers are just two points adrift on 91.

Jefferies and Breukers have got two more races left to overturn the deficit and possibly secure their second championship this season following their success in the Middle East version of the series contest in March.

“For sure, the season is going according to plan and being only two points behind the leaders is testimony of our hard work. It will not be easy to win the championship but I can promise all our fans and supporters that we will be giving 100% as always,” Jefferies told Sport World in an interview last week.

“We are very proud of our performance, especially after several people challenged us to race in Europe when we won the Middle East Championship,” he said after their win at the famous Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium last week.

The talented Zimbabwean, who was early this year selected for the prestigious Lamborghini Young Driver Programme, said the European Championship was a lot tougher than the Middle East leg of the competition.

“It’s a lot more competitive in Europe with some very experienced drivers, so racing against them and beating them on their home turf is very satisfying.

“I have always had belief in my ability so to be honest, I would not be happy if we were not winning. I don’t expect anything less of myself,” he added.

The penultimate race is set for the legendary Nürburgring track in Germany mid-September, with the final race of the European competition penciled for the famous Imola race circuit in Italy.