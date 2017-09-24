Chibuku delight for Black Rhinos

BLACK RHINOS ….(1) 2

TRIANGLE ………… (1)1

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

ARMY side Black Rhinos needed the Chibuku Super Cup to finally remember how to win after they fought back from a goal down to beat Triangle in the quarterfinals of the competition at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

Black Rhinos had played nine matches without a win in the league, but Warriors fringe player Jameson Mukombwe, playing a more advanced role, inspired the team to victory, with a hand in both goals.

Russell Madamombe opened the scoring for Triangle early in the match before Lot Chiwunga and Farai Banda scored a goal in each half to complete a successful comeback for the soldiers.

Coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa praised his charges for showing character.

“The time we conceded a goal was too early and so I want to praise my boys because we never lost our game plan and eventually we equalised and got a winner,” he said.

“I am happy we got a win because we are coming from some seven losses and draws and in this Cup game we have won. I hope we keep up the momentum and win other games to come.”

Madamombe broke the deadlock after just four minutes when he rose high to head Derwin Phiri’s inviting cross into the back of the net.

Chiwunga grabbed the equaliser in the 19th minute with a low shot from inside the box, capitalising on a weak clearance after some good work on the wing by Mukombwe.

Rhinos took the lead through the head of Banda, who got to the end of a Mukombwe corner kick at the back post halfway through the second half.

The hosts clinged on for a crucial win.

“We had hoped that we would carry our lead up to halftime, but unfortunately, we allowed them to equalise. For the first time, we have lost a match in which we have scored first, but such is football,” Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro said.

Teams:

Black Rhinos: H Rusawo, J Mukombwe (R Tembo 90+3), W Chakanyuka, S Jimu, B Homora, B Chandisaita, D Mudadi, F Banda, C Chitsamba (Martin Mine 82’), B Marere (M Kureva 66’), L Chiwunga

Triangle: T Chilenga, D Phiri, R Kawondera, K Chigwida, G Zhokinyi, B Juwayeyi (D Chirambamurivo 69’) T Huwa, R Madamombe, B Maglasi (S Makoni 46’ – T Rukanda 48’), C Dennias, L Nhamo