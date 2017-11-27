Chilembe keen on CAPS return

FORMER CAPS United captain Laughter Chilembe has expressed his desire to have another dance with his former club and reunite with his former teammate and current head coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

BY ADMIRE JAMU-MLAMBO

The 42-year-old former Zambian international recently paid a surprise visit to the Chitungwiza-based Dreamers Football Academy run by former CAPS United teammate Charles Manjera.

And 12 years after parting with the club, Chilembe revealed that he still had a soft spot for the Green Machine and expressed his desire for a possible return.

“We used to have a very good relationship during our playing days with the current coach Lloyd Chitembwe and the likes of Leonard Tsipa and Joseph Kamwendo, just to mention a few,” he said. “We still keep in touch and my wish at the moment is to work with him [Chitembwe] in the future.

Chilembe paid tribute to Chitembwe for bringing back glory to CAPS United.

Last season Chitembwe led the Green Machine to their first Premiership title in 10 years before guiding the Harare giants to an impressive run in this year’s Caf Champions League.

“I would really like to commend the CAPS United team for last season’s PSL title and playing very well in the African safari this year. Credit must go to Chitembwe and his technical team because the success shows that they had a vision and it’s starting to pay off.”

Chilembe was a member of Charles Mhlauri’s all-conquering Makepekepe side, which won back-to-back Zimbabwean titles in 2004 and 2005.

A solid defender and a dead ball specialist of repute in his prime, Chilembe took over the captain’s armband after David Sengu had deserted the team during a tour of the United Kingdom in September 2005.

After quitting CAPS United at the end of the 2005 season, Chilembe went to his native Zambia where he joined Power Dynamos in 2006/7.

Chilembe has been giving back to the game in Zambia as head coach of Chingolo District Youth Academy.