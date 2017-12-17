Vincent in the hunt at Indonesian Masters

ZIMBABWEAN golfer Scott Vincent remained within touching distance of a maiden win on the Asian Tour after a solid perfomance in the third round of the weather-hit $750 000 Indonesian Masters at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club yesterday.
BY DANIEL NHAKANISO
Vincent, who had his newly-wedded wife Kelsey on his bag, was on 13-under-par through eight holes before torrential rain and lightning forced play to be abandoned in the third round of the season-ending Asian Tour flagship event.
The former St John’s College pupil, who is nicknamed Mhondoro in local golf circles due to his exploits on the golf course, will head into today’s final day tied for second position with Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
The chasing duo trail England’s Justin Rose by three shots while Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand and Korea’s Giwhan Kim are a further shot back at 12-under-par after eight holes.
Vincent, who was one-under-par for the day after managing two birdies and a bogey when the day was abandoned, said he was hoping to keep the momentum going into the final day.
“I have been playing really nicely and I just want to keep this momentum going. It’s really cool to play with Kiradech and Justin and I am learning so much already. So, I am just trying to be in the moment and try and win a golf tournament,” he said.
Vincent, who expressed his delight at having his wife caddying for him, said the weather delay might have worked in his favour as he was struggling with his ball striking.
“I am glad this delay came because I have not been hitting it very good today and I need to go back and regroup and get some rest so I can charge tomorrow. I love having my wife [Kelsey] caddy for me, it has been a lot of fun; she’s learning and I’m learning and it has been a cool partnership so hopefully we can end on the right note,” he said.
Vincent, who finished tied 17th at the Indonesian Masters last year enroute to finishing as the Rookie of the Year, has enjoyed three top-10 finishes this year but is yet to win on the Asian Tour.
His best finish on tour was at this year’s Mercuries Taiwan Masters where he ended the week tied for second.
