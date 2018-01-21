The ‘Beast’ linked with France move

PARIS — Zimbabwe-born South Africa rugby legend Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira could be heading to the French Top 14 to join Bordeaux Begles this year, according to reports from Europe.

The veteran prop, who currently plays for Super Rugby side Sharks, has amassed 98 caps for the Springboks since making his international debut against Wales on June 14 2008 in Pretoria at the young age of 22.

At 32 years of age, Mtawarira is at a stage where a move to the highly lucrative Top 14 would make sense, with one eye on retirement in the coming years.

Mtawarira was previously linked with a move to France in 2014 when he said he would look to move to Europe after the 2015 Rugby World Cup held in England, adding that he had a preference for the Top 14.

“I’ll look to relocate overseas [after the RWC],” he said then. “While many South Africans are heading to Japan, France is an attractive destination for my playing career and my young family.

“I’ll get to play against some of the world’s toughest front rows in Europe, which will be a great experience. I’ll get to learn much more about the game in foreign conditions.

“Off the field, my family and I will have the chance to travel and explore new countries.”

While Mtawarira decided to remain in South Africa after the global showpiece, there is a strong feeling that he could be headed for a move to France this time around with Bordeaux Begles reportedly the strong favourites to secure his services.