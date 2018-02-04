Chisora snubs Bomber’s challenge

ZIMBABWE-BORN British heavyweight boxer Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora says he is not interested in responding to last week’s challenge by Elvis “The Bomber” Moyo, adding that he knows nothing about the World Boxing Federation (WBF) All-Africa heavyweight champion.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Moyo last week called out Chisora for a potentially explosive heavyweight bout in the country soon after defending his WBF title via a unanimous decision against the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Kilola Lubika at the City Sports Centre on February 26.

The Bomber also castigated Del Boy for “not doing anything to help Zimbabwean boxing” and vowed to smash him to pieces.

“…If the fight happens, I will smash Dereck to pieces,” Moyo, who weighed 123kg before the fight said.

“Dereck is Zimbabwean and I have to fight him but I don’t know why he is not doing anything for the Zimbabwean community.

“I am a proud Zimbabwean champion and Zimbabwean fans love me. Zimbabwe is a beautiful country; I represent the country, not any region.”

The 34-year-old Mbare-born Chisora, who recently announced that he was eyeing a big 12-round fight in the first quarter of 2018 to help get his career back on track is, however, not interested.

Asked for his response to Moyo’s challenge Chisora told Standsport from his base in the UK that he did not know Moyo and was therefore not interested in commenting about his challenge.

“I’m really not interested to say anything about this guy. I do not know him, thanks,” Chisora said.

Chisora, who has won 27 of his 35 fights, winning 19 by knockouts and suffering eight defeats in his professional career, is usually not one to turn away from a challenge unless he is genuinely not interested.

The former Churchill High School pupil held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles from 2010 to 2011, the European heavyweight title from 2013 to 2014, and has challenged once for the WBC heavyweight title in 2012.

Chisora recently told boxingnews24.com that he was aiming to bounce back in style after losing his last fight to European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel of Germany by a 12 round majority decision in Monte Carlo, Monaco last November.

The Zimbabwe-born boxer said he was also eager to avenge his split decision points defeat to WBC International heavyweight title holder Dillian Whyte in December 2016 and was confident of securing a rematch.

During his career Chisora has fought British boxing stars such as David Haye and Tyson Fury, as well as former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko.