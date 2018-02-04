Shabanie Mine in turmoil

SHABANIE Mine technical director, Taku Shariwa, has decided to part ways with the cash-strapped Premiership side following a fallout with the club’s leadership, striking a major blow to the asbestos miners’ hopes ahead of the new season.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Shariwa and head coach Takesure Chiragwi took reigns at Bvaru Bvaru last season where they went for 11 months without salaries while the club also failed to give them their settlement fees.

Despite the hardships and lack of financiers at the Zvishavane outfit, Shariwa helped the club survive relegation from the topflight league.

Shariwa, who was accused of sympathising with the recently-dethroned executive led by Elias Marufu, told Standardsport yesterday that he had decided to throw in the towel due to irreconcilable differences with the club’s new leadership.

“I have been doing my soul searching and I realised that what is happening at Shabanie does not tally with what I want in my career,” Shariwa said.

“I am being accused of being sympathetic to the Marufu-led executive, which was recently sacked but I think I am justified because they were the ones that had faith in me and they gave me a chance to showcase my talent and what I am capable of.

“Being sympathetic doesn’t mean, one does not have the club at heart, but I am proud that despite the limited resources I managed to help the club stay in the top flight league.”

He added; “I just do not want to associated with chaos in my life and I do not want to be an impediment to the new executive therefore I have decided to let go and take a sabbatical and see what life has in store for me.

“I wish Shabanie Mine a prosperous 2018 season and hopefully the youngsters will grow. I also want to thank all those who rallied behind us during my tenure at the helm.”

Last week Shabanie began their pre season training ahead of the upcoming 2018 season while the new executive led by Tavaziva Mhloro has already hit the ground running, amid expectations that they will lure sponsorship to the club.