Soma-Phiri off to a good start

AMINI Soma-Phiri’s first assignment at Bulawayo City was marked by a win as the local authority side beat 10-man Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Bulawayo City…(1) 2

Shabanie Mine…….0

Two goals in each half by Sipho Ndlovu and Toto Banda ensured Bulawayo City won their third match in 11 games. Shabanie Mine’s Ali Maliselo was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence for rough play three minutes before the break.

Ndlovu scored a spectacular goal five minutes into the game with a curling left-footer to the far post from outside the penalty box.

They could have gone two up, but Ishmael Wadi’s spot-kick hit the upright after he was brought down inside the box by Washington Kahuni.

Shabanie Mine could have equalised in the 32nd minute, but Trevor Ajana’s effort was met with an equally-brilliant save by goalkeeper Takudzwa Ndoro.

After several wasted chances in the first half, Wadi picked up a loose ball from a counter-attack and weaved his way past Shabanie Mine defenders before setting up Banda to seal the victory five minutes after the breather.

That victory took Bulawayo City to 10 points, while Shabanie Mine who have only won one match in 11 games, remained on nine points.

Soma-Phiri said although he was impressed, he would now focus on the next game against pacesetters Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Shabanie Mine gaffer Takesure Chiragwi accepted defeat, saying all was not well at the club financially and they were forced to travel 200km from Zvishavane on the day of the match, which he said contributed to the defeat.