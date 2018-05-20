German interest for in-form Kadewere

ZIMBABWE international forward Tinotenda Kadewere could be set for a big European summer move to Germany following reports in Sweden that German second-tier football club FC Union Berlin are keeping tabs on his progress at Djurgårdens IF.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

After being sidelined for most of last season due to injuries, the 22-year-old skilful lanky forward has been enjoying a remarkable start to the 2018 Swedish football season and was instrumental in guiding his side to the Swedish Cup — the club’s first piece of silverware in 13 years.

Kadewere was phenomenal in the cup competition where he featured in all his team’s matches throughout the competition, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

According to SportExpressen, the player’s agent Blash Hosseini revealed that FC Union Berlin recently despatched scouts to monitor the Zimbabwean during the Swedish Cup final against Malmö FF, which Djurgårdens IF won 3-0.

FC Union Berlin scouts were also in attendance when Kadewere scored the only goal in Djurgårdens IF’s 1-0 win over Dalkurd F in the Swedish Allsvenskan last Sunday.

The Zimbabwean also found the back of the net in his team’s 2-0 win over Orebro on Thursday evening for his fourth goal in nine league games and eighth strike in all competitions.

Kadewere expressed his delight over the interest by the German club in signing him, but was quick to caution that his immediate focus remains with Djurgårdens IF.

“If that’s true (the interest), it’s good for me, it’s obviously motivating and makes me want to work even harder to draw more interest. I want to continue scoring goals for Djurgården, the rest God can take care of, “he told SportExpressen.

“It’s everyone’s dream to attract interest from big teams. But I’m focused on what is happening at Djurgården and I try not to think about it at all.”

Kadewere attributed his blistering start to the season to the support he has been receiving from Özcan Melkemichel, the former Swedish footballer and current Djurgårdens IF manager.

A transfer to Germany would be a big step for Kadewere, who moved to Sweden in August 2016 as a direct replacement for fellow Zimbabwean international striker Nyasha Mushekwi who had completed a move to China.

The former Prince Edward High School student was last week included in the Warriors squad for the upcoming Cosafa Cup tournament to be held in Polokwane, South Africa, later this month.