On-fire Lock sweeps singles, doubles titles

TENNIS star Benjamin Lock beat compatriot Takanyi Garanganga in straight sets in an all-Zimbabwean final to complete a memorable clean sweep of singles and doubles titles in the Old Mutual International Tennis Federation (ITF) Old Mutual Futures Series at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

Barely 24 hours after celebrating a doubles triumph with younger brother Courtney at the same venue, Lock returned to the court to overcome Davis Cup teammate Garanganga 7-6, 6-2 in two hours and two minutes.

It was Lock’s fourth career singles title on the ITF Pro Circuit and the first time he has won both the doubles and singles title in the same tournament.

“Yeah, it’s obviously been the best week I’ve had in my career, I’ve won the singles and the doubles. I’ve never done that before and I’m very, very happy, I’m just thrilled with the way I’m playing and the way I’m relaxed on the court and handling each difficult situation as it comes,” said Lock, who now has 16 doubles titles on the circuit.