Triumphant return

DEFENDER Blessing Moyo and striker Kudakwashe Kumwala scored in successive minutes late in the first half to ensure coach Lloyd Mutasa had a triumphal return to the Dynamos dugout against Nichrut in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Dynamos……… (2) 2

Nichrut……….. (0) 1

This was only the club’s fifth win in a tumultuous season so far as the league enters the halfway mid-season break.

Moyo broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute with Kumwala doubling the lead a minute later.

Andrew Kanchwachwa reduced the arrears with just four minutes left on the clock.

“Obviously when you have been away and you come back and get a positive result, I think that’s what any coach would aim for,” Mutasa said in his post-match interview.

“What we really wanted today was to try and get three points so that we have an element of consistency after picking three points last week,” he added.

Mutasa was fired by the Keni Mubaiwa-led Dynamos executive at the beginning of May following a string of poor results.

He made a sensational return two weeks ago at the behest of the board, but could not immediately return to the dugout as he was away with the national team.

His return seems to have energised the players as they looked fresh and hungry from the outset yesterday.

Quality Kangadzi had Mutasa throwing a fit of rage on the touchline after he missed a sitter halfway through the first half.

Winger Valentine Kadonzvo had done well to square the ball for the striker who shot weakly at Tafadzwa Jabangwe with the goal yawning wide in front of him.

The hosts had another opportunity to open the goals account, but defender Godfrey Mukambi, unmarked in the box, headed wide Blessing Moyo’s inviting cross.

Dynamos began to look ordinary as the half wore on, but then came the goals.

Peace Makaha’s well-measured cross picked out Moyo’s head and he simply directed it into goal just before half-time.

Dynamos were not done yet, the very next minute Kumwala doubled the score- line racing on to finish off a Cleopas Kapupurika through ball with chilling deliberation.

Dynamos came from the breather with the intention to finish off the game.

Kangadzi and Kadonzvo had two quick chances in succession, but Jabangwe did well to thwart them.

Moyo gave Nichrut an opportunity to pull a goal back hacking down Tatenda Hapazari at the edge of the box.

But veteran utility player Asani Nhongo’s free kick flew just over.

Kanchwachwa then ensured a nail-biting finish to the match latching onto a long ball from midfield to dink it over Simbarashe Chinani in the 86th minute.

DeMbare managed to cling to the precious points.

“In the first half we were playing until the last minutes when we lost concentration and conceded two goals. In the second half we played better, we managed to get a goal,” Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino said after the match.

Teams

Dynamos: S Chinani, R Matova, P Makaha (M Mukamba 85′), M Machazane, G Mukambi, B Moyo, G Saunyama, C Kapupurika, V Kadonzvo, Q Kangadzi (K Dhemere, 90), K Kumwala (T Macheke 72′)

Nichrut: T Jabangwe, G Bhero, T Hapazari (J Chivasa 63′), B Sibanda (T Taruvinga 51′), A Nhongo, F Vimisayi, D Boriwondo, R Mabhena (N Mupinduki 46′), A Kanchwanchwa, E Mwinga, F Bushiri

Results and fixtures

Yesterday: Bulawayo City 1-0 Mutare City Rovers, FC Platinum 1-0 Highlanders, Herentals 1-1 Shabanie Mine, Dynamos 1-0 Nichrut

Today: Chapungu v CAPS United (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Triangle v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro)