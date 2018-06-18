Rio dares to dream again

EACH time he stands on the touchline for a substitute appearance, rapturous applause engulfs the stadium.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

A standing ovation is always in order when he is substituted as fans appreciate the good shifts he constantly puts in each time he is on the field of play.

This is former Warriors playmaker Peter “Rio” Moyo’s new life in the CAPS United’s green and white stripes since he joined the club at the beginning of the season.

His move though was purely by default, after his former side How Mine folded weeks before the current Premier Soccer league season kicked off.

And now the gifted midfielder is dreaming again.

“It’s every player’s dream to play in Europe and also to play for your country. This was and is still my dream,” the dreadlocked midfield magician said in an interview with the Sports Hub.

“Even now I still want to play for the Warriors and I am working hard to achieve that dream. I give thanks to coach Lloyd Chitembwe because he is always challenging us about working hard and earning the right to play for the national team,” the 29-year-old exciting former Highlanders star added.

Rio already has 14 Warriors caps to his name having been a constant feature in the squad during Ian Gorowa’s time as coach.

He also starred in the Warriors’ 2014 CHAN appearance where the team finished fourth.

In terms of talent, Moyo is arguably one of the best to emerge from local football, but his career has progressed in fits and starts; and he has failed to reach his full potential.

When he was snapped up by South African side Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2014, one would have thought that the time was nigh for him to break into European leagues but it was not to be.

Another move to Witbank Spurs ended in more frustration.

“My experience in South Africa was a learning process of how to survive in a foreign land and I am grateful for that experience. About playing in Europe, only a miracle can happen now because of my age. But I do believe in miracles,” he said.

Moyo was nicknamed Rio in his youth days because of his Brazilian style of play, but interestingly he tries to emulate Spanish greats Xavi and Iniesta.

“Xavi and Iniesta are my role models and I always try to learn from them. But naturally everyone has got their own style of play, so I also try to be myself,” he said.

Rio spoke on his experience as a CAPS United player and the show of love that he was receiving from the Green Machine fans.

“For me it’s not about being loved. It’s about doing the work that you are supposed to do and that’s all I do. I give thanks to the other guys, I’m not playing alone, their efforts also are appreciated.

“CAPS United is a great team only that we haven’t been consistent, but everyone knows what to do. We have been there and most of the guys have played for the national team so very soon we will be better,” Rio said.

The former Warriors playmaker has been used sparingly by Chitembwe so far yet he has managed to win the crown each time he plays.

What motivates him?

“It’s competition, my brother. as much as you are teammates, but once you get the opportunity to play you have to play like it’s your last game, that’s my secret,” revealed Moyo.

Moyo’s career began at Ingwegwe Primary School and Magwegwe High School where he left a name.

He also played for Pumula’s East Rovers and later joined the Highlanders juniors.

After a stint at Quelaton, he joined the exciting 2012 Highlanders side that had the likes of Mthulisi Maphosa, Bhekimpilo Ncube, Masimba Mambare and Milton Ncube, to mention but a few.

And this is how it all began.

“My dad, Dumezweni Moyo, was a soccer player and played for East Rovers and Kango during his time. He used to go with me to some of his matches and I fell in love with football from watching him play. And here I am,” explained Moyo.

During his formative years as a Bosso junior, Moyo quit football and emigrated to South Africa where he worked for a construction company for at least two years ahead of the 2010 World Cup the country hosted.

And soon after the World Cup, he retraced his footsteps back home to pursue a football career.