ZPC shock FC Platinum

Champions FC Platinum’s winning streak was brought to a screeching halt after falling to a shock defeat at the hands of a resurgent ZPC Kariba at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

ZPC Kariba………………………….(1)(2)

FC Platinum………………………..(0)(1)

The loss was the Zvishavane-based side’s second loss of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Having been unbeaten in 10 matches and boasting of a sterling home record, with their last defeat at Mandava Stadium coming on May 11, 2016 to the same opponents, Norman Mapeza’s men played a lot less like champions.

Goals from Tawanda Munyanduri and Tawanda Nyamandwe helped ZPC Kariba power to victory.

Mapeza gracefully conceded defeat.

“Nothing was clicking for us today and as a result, we lost,” he said.

“It’s a game of football. I said that there would be shocking results, but we have to keep calm.

“It was just not our day in the office. I still think we can do better. Credit to ZPC, they did well to win the game.

We lost yes, but it is already time to move on and see what the next game has for us.”

FC Platinum were shaky in defence without their defence pillar Kelvin Moyo, who is away on trials at Supersport United in South Africa.

They were duly punished by ZPC Kariba in the 18th minute when Munyanduri rose high to nod home a delightful corner-kick whipped in by Moses Demera, leaving goalkeeper Petros Mhari rooted at one spot.

The miners went to the break trailing 1-0.

Nyamandwe then doubled the score four minutes after the restart when he beat an offside trap to calmly slot home past a hapless Mhari.

Rodwell Chinyengetere gave the visitors hope when he pulled a goal back for the champions with a powerful header from a Raphael Muduviwa freekick 15 minutes from time.

The last 10 minutes were nerve-wrecking as FC Platinum prodded for an equaliser, but ZPC Kariba — gallant in defence — managed to cling on to the precious points.

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi praised his charges for the execution of the game plan.

“We played well and we could have scored more than two goals. We had a brilliant first half and it paid dividends for us and starting the second half on such a note, I think we can excel more. We are still in the relegation zone so we need to keep on grinding out results until we are safe,” he said.

Teams:

FC Platinum: P Mhari, R Mudiviwa, G Bello, W Stima, E Moyo, W Mhango, R Chinyengetere, F Madhanhanga, R Kutsanzira (G Mbweti 79’), M Dube (N Tigere 65’), A Sadiki (C Sibanda 52’).

ZPC Kariba: T Hove, P Ghani, M Kunyarimwe, I Nekati, S Appiah, T Munyanduri, B Zuberi, C Muleya, T Chamboko (S Makawa 86’), M Demera (T Ranthokoane 90’), T Nyamandwe (G Mangani 79’).