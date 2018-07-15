Ngezi win at last

Ngezi Platinum finally remembered how to win after beating in-form Triangle United in an entertaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Baobab Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI in mhondoro/ngezi

Ngezi Platinum (2) 3

Triangle United (0)1

Tonderai Ndiraya’s men had gone four matches without a win or draw since their 3-1 home win over Harare City on May 26.

Defeats to Bulawayo Chiefs, FC Platinum, Black Rhinos and Herentals had thrown Ngezi into crisis, casting a shadow over Ndiraya’s future at the club.

But two goals from Tichaona Mabvura sandwiched a Malon Mushonga strike for the Baobab fans to have something to cheer about.

Ndiraya was relieved after the win.

“It’s been a long time since we got three points. I am quite happy we got to respond in this manner,” he said.

“We had to respond against a team that is also playing well, that really gives the whole system confidence going forward.”

Mabvura opened the scoring in the 21st minute heading home a Michael Charamba corner kick. Four minutes later, Mushonga doubled the lead rifling home past Tapiwa Chilenga.

Collins Duwa reduced the arrears in the 60th minute and gave the visitors hope for a comeback, but within two minutes those hopes were extinguished as Mabvura completed his double with a low shot.

“It was a very painful loss to a very desperate team. We were careless on our own,” Triangle coach, Taurai Mangwiro said.

“The goal difference really showed it. We failed to convert the chances that came our way. With the number of good opportunities that we had it could have been one of those games where we would see a high-scoring match.

“The Ngezi goalkeeper made some crucial saves, but ours when exposed, it wasn’t the same. The third goal made us lose hope,” Mangwiro said.

Our correspondent in Kariba, Nunurai Jena, reports that ZPC Kariba, who are on a high after beating log leaders FC Platinum in their own backyard last week, played to a goalless draw against Black Rhinos at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday.

The result saw Black Rhinos extend their unbeaten run to 10 games.

“The boys played well, collecting a point away. We hope to maintain the unbeaten run,” said Chauya Chipembere coach Herbert Marowa.

ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi is already looking to the next fixture, which is a trip to Herentals in Harare.