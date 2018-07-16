Mr Kamera offers free beats competition

Top-ranked South Africa-based musician and producer Tatenda Kamera — popularly known as Mr Kamera — is running a free beats competition for local upcoming artistes in a bid to extend the artistes’ reach in Africa.

By Sindiso Dube

Mr Kamera is aiming to find an upcoming artiste to record for and plug in their music to top radio stations in and around the southern Africa region.

“I gave away free beats to local artistes to record a song and submit back to me,” he said.

“Submissions ended and we are now in the vetting process.

The winner will get into the studio with me to create a song that I will take to top radio stations locally and regionally.

“They say charity begins at home and I am doing this to promote my fellow countrymen.

We have a lot of talent in the country which has not been adequately exposed.

“I truly believe we have artistes in Zimbabwe who can compete with other African countries at a bigger stage, but they lack exposure.

I hope the competition I am running shall expose a hidden gem.”

The Pamusika hitmaker, who has been trading across the Limpopo, said he would come back to Zimbabwe after building a solid base.

“I have been in South Africa for 10 years.

I moved to Mzansi for school and after studies I started chasing my musical career there.

I love Zimbabwe and I will definitely move back once I feel I have created a solid base,” he said.

The musician is in the country where he is promoting his latest single titled Dhora, featuring dancehall chanter Guspy Warrior, which he launched on Friday night at Pabloz Club and VIP.

The song is a fusion of dancehall and afro-beat.

“Dhora simply means ‘Dollar’, but in a Shona accent.

The song is about a guy who is in love with a girl, but doesn’t have the money to take care of her.

All he has is a dollar, but hopes to marry the lady,” said Mr Kamera.

Mr Kamera is a self-taught producer who has worked with big African names, including Ice Prince, Victoria Kimani, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, AKA and Yemi Alade.

Locally, he has produced songs for Ammara Brown and Bryan K, among others.

He is popularly known for the song Pamusika, which features Bryan K.

The remix features additional verses from Ice Prince and Gemini Major.

Mr Kamera rose to prominence in South Africa in 2013 after producing the song Fresh ‘n’ Clean for L-tido and Ice Prince.

Mr Kamera and Grammy award-winning Brian Soko founded Anashe Media Group, which is a management firm that has worked with a number of artistes from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and the United States.