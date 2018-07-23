Zim rowers shine at Africa Youth Games

Two juniors rowers Kenneth Raynor and Lorryn Bass qualified for the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games after scooping a gold and a silver medal respectively for Zimbabwe at the African Youth Games in Algeria yesterday.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The rowing team won three medals, with Savannah Hendrickse and Taurai Madziva of Arundel School winning bronze in the Girls Under- 19 pairs’ event.

“With 15 countries taking part in rowing in Algeria, it is wonderful to see our young Zimbabwean rowers rising to the top,” Rowing Association of Zimbabwe (RAZ) chairman Andrew Lorimer told Standardsport.

“I am very appreciative of the hard work put in by our athletes, coaches, their schools and by RAZ into getting these results.

“It has been a good two weeks for Zimbabwe rowing as these successes come on the back of Rory and Patrick Plunket winning gold for Zimbabwe and becoming the Dutch Under-19 champions in the double scull event at the recent Holland Beker Regatta in Amsterdam.

“It is great to see our athletes getting more and more opportunities to row at international events and I am excited that two of our athletes will get to compete in the Junior Olympics in Buenos Aires in October this year.”

Raynor of Peterhouse College won gold in the Boys’ Under-19 single scull competition, while Chisipite Girls High’s Bass won silver in the Girls’ Under-19 single scull event.