Rhinos gore Bulawayo City

Black Rhinos (1) 2

Bulawayo City (0) 0

Wellington Taderera and Lot Chiwunga scored in either half as army side Black Rhinos bounced back to winning ways in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with an efficient performance against relegation-haunted Bulawayo City in a virtually empty National Sports Stadium yesterday.

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

Bulawayo City, third from bottom after picking up a single point in their last five matches, finished yesterday’s tie with 10 men after Admore Dzumbunu got a red card for a second bookable offence.

Rhinos, who are targeting a top-four finish this season, had failed to win in their last three matches, drawing away to ZPC Kariba before losing consecutive games against Yadah FC and CAPS United.

Taderera converted a penalty kick awarded when Chiwunga was hacked down in the box by Benson Phiri in the 37th minute.

Chiwunga then doubled the scoreline seven minutes before full-time, beating an advancing Munyaradzi Diya with relative ease.

Hosts’ coach Herbert Maruwa praised his charges for the valuable three points.

“Every game is like a final in this second half of the season because everyone has something to play for. So you need to work extra hard to get the points. It was a good response from the boys after losing the last two matches,” Maruwa said.

The match was evenly balanced at the beginning, but Black Rhinos took control as the match wore on.

However, it was City’s Rainsome Pavari who made Rhinos goalkeeper Ashley Reyners work with a rising shot from an angle inside 20 minutes.

Moments later Tafadzwa Jaravani showed some twinkle toes dancing past a couple of tackles to draw an outstanding save from Diya and then came the opener late in the first half.

Bulawayo City lacked attacking impetus as they searched for an equaliser in the second half.

Substitute Nhlanhla Ndlovu provided the only shot on target for the visitors with a well- taken header, but Reyners was equal to the task.

“I think the mistakes we make cost us and when we get chances we also miss them. Those are the things we are trying to correct because it’s getting late in the season. We can’t afford to be making such mistakes given the situation that we are in,” coach Bhekitemba Ndlovu said.

Teams:

Black Rhinos: A Reyners, M Mambare, M Mekiwa, B Homora, S Jimu, D Mudadi ( K Pasina 90’), W Kapinda, T Jaravani, H Chimutimunzeve (E Chigiji 72’), W Taderera, L Chiwunga

Bulawayo City: M Diya, T January (N Ndlovu 47’), C Samakweri, Z Ngodzo, R Pavari, A Dzumbunu, O Zibande (J Kaunda 76’), B Phiri, I Kutsanzira, C Ncube, T Tavengwa