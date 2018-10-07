DeMbare keep faith in Chigove

Troubled Harare giants Dynamos have expressed confidence in the ability of the current interim technical team led by Lloyd Chigove to rescue the team from the jaws of relegation as well as achieving success with the club moving forward.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The beleaguered Harare football giants have come under a wave of criticism after appointing juniors coach Chigove to steer the team to safety following the sacking of Lloyd Mutasa a little over a week ago.

Chigove — who is being assisted by Dynamos son Murape Murape — got his tenure off to a disappointing start after losing to champions FC Platinum 2-0 last week, a result which plunged them into the relegation zone.

While the Dynamos faithful appeared to have lost confidence in the recent appointments, club chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa was somehow impressed by what he saw and has thrown his full weight behind the current coaching department.

“For the record, we are not going to be relegated. We have 100% confidence in this interim technical team and we believe that they will deliver on the mandate we gave them. At Mandava we were only unfortunate to concede soft goals, but we were all over our opponents for a change,” Mupfurutsa told The Standardsport in an interview yesterday.

“To people who think that we made a mistake I implore them to have faith in this technical team as well as the players. We are not going to bring in any other coaches as I believe we have done the right thing,” he added.

While big name coaches such as Sunday Chidzambga, Kalisto Pasuwa, Tonderai Ndiraya and Rahman Gumbo have been recently linked with the vacant post, with Moses Chunga even offering his services, Mupfurutsa voiced his reservations about established coaches.

He even hinted that Chigove and Murape could lead the team into the next season.

“These guys have vast experience in football and have been in the club set-up for a while and we didn’t like the idea of bringing in someone new. We have started a process of rebuilding at the club and we don’t want to tamper with the team further,” Mupfurutsa said.

“Every big-name coach started somewhere to be who and where they are and I feel it’s time for Chigove and Murape. Real Madrid brought (Zinedine) Zidane from the junior team and he exceeded expectations in terms of achievement — I believe the same for these two.”

Apart from rescuing the team from the jaws of relegation, Chigove and Murape have been given the mandate to challenge for the Chibuku Cup by the executive.

“Our primary target is to fight for survival in the league, but we have also given the team the mandate to challenge for Chibuku, to progress as far as they can and even win the cup. We don’t want to put pressure on the technical team and the players, but winning Chibuku will be the icing on the cake,” he said.

Mupfurutsa also shared his sentiments on the dwindling crowds at the stadium that have ebbed to an all-time low. Dynamos’ previous Chibuku Cup match against Bulawayo City was watched by an estimated 2 000 fans.

“To be honest it’s worrisome to see that our fans are no longer coming to the stadium. But we understand that the Dynamos family is not used to losing or the pathetic performances that the team has been giving,” he said.

“We hope the fans will come back to the stadium so as to be the 12th man for us one more time as we push for survival as well as the Chibuku Cup.”

Dynamos face Herentals in the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup at Rufaro this afternoon.

And Chigove, just like the club chairman, made a passionate plea for the fans to come and support the team as the season draws to a close.

“My appeal to the Dynamos supporters is that it’s high time that they should come back so that we swim together. It’s not good that they only support the team when it’s playing well, and they desert us when we are not playing well,”he said.

“Things have not been happening for us, but the time is now, and we are on to something. The supporters are the only missing link and if they can come and give us a deafening roar, definitely we will be able to cross the line.”

Dynamos skipper Ocean Mushure is doubtful for the match due to a family bereavement while the midfield duo of Cleopas Kapupurika and Brett Amidu are also unavailable due to injuries.