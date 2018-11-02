Mega-Millions Golf Clash – Tiger vs. Phil – Live on DStv

Known simply as “The Match”, the much-heralded $9-million match play event between golf superstars Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be broadcast live on DStv’s SuperSport in late November.

Staff Reporter

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the event would be screen on SuperSport 1 on Friday November 23, when Zimbabwean golf fans can join millions of others across the world to see the event, described as one of the greatest head-to-head challenges in golfing history.

“DStv Premium subscribers will receive the broadcast as part of their package, unlike US viewers who must pay $19.99 for the pay-per-view event,” said Ms Dziva.

“To be played in Las Vegas, this blockbuster is a winner-takes-all showdown between two golf legends, with winner taking home $9 million. We are delighted to have this on offer to Zimbabweans, as there are a great many golf fans among our subscriber base.”

During the competition Woods and Mickelson will selectively make side challenges against one another. For instance, Woods or Mickelson could raise the stakes by challenging the other to a long-drive, closest-to-the-pin or similar competition during a hole as they play their match, with money being donated to the winning golfer’s charity of choice.

Woods is a 14-time major winner and boasts 80 PGA tour wins. Mickelson has won five majors and is a 43-time PGA tour winner, having spent a remarkable 700 weeks in the top 10.

More information from www.dstv.com or www.supersport.com.