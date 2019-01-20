Kadewere named Le Havre’s finest

Zimbabwe international striker Tinotenda Kadewere is slowly establishing himself as one of the top players at Le Havre AC after being recognised for his recent exploits by being named the French Ligue 2 club’s Player of the Month for December last week.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The 23-year-old forward endured a difficult start at the French side after joining the club from Swedish outfit Djurgardens while still recovering from a nasty knee injury which went on to keep him on the sidelines for four solid months.

Prior to the injury and his subsequent move to France, Kadewere had gone on a scoring spree that catapulted him to the top of the Swedish charts with eight goals from 12 starts.

Just about six months later, Kadewere is now picking up the pieces and his stock continues to rise as he appears well on course for another big money move in 2019 after an impressive finish to the year.

Kadewere, who only made his debut for his new club in November, had a good run in December where he featured in four matches for Le Havre AC in all competitions, scoring three goals.

He opened his scoring account for the French Ligue 2 side in their 2-1 league win at home to Chateauroux on December 4 before netting in two Coupe de France matches, a 1-5 win away to Villers Houlga on December 8 and a 2-1 win at home to Nimes on December 19.

The former Harare City and Djurgardens star continued with his good run in the French Ligue 2 on Tuesday after grabbing another goal in Le Havre’s 4-3 win at home to Valenciennes.

Kadewere’s superb form has seen him cement a starting berth in the Le Havre AC first team after scoring a total of five goals in 10 appearances so far for HAC in all competitions.

The former Prince Edward School student, who expressed his delight with the club accolade on his official Twitter account, is reportedly targeting a haul of 15 goals in his debut season for the club.

“Thanks a lot to the fans for the love. Really appreciate this trophy and will surely continue to work hard. It’s such an honour to continue giving my best #Godaboveall #trusttheprocess,” the forward said.

Le Havre AC are 15th on the French Ligue 2 standings with 31 points from 20 matches ahead of their home match against second from bottom Red Star tomorrow.

Kadewere will be hoping to produce the same form for the Warriors after a forgettable outing for Zimbabwe during the 1-0 defeat to Liberia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia in November 2018.

Zimbabwe need to avoid defeat in their last match against Congo-Brazzaville at home to seal qualification for the finals to be held in Egypt and Kadewere’s scoring form is expected to give Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambga more options upfront.