PJ Moor savouring added responsibility

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

ZIMBABWE cricket team star Peter Joseph (PJ) Moor believes the added responsibility of being one of the leaders in the dressing room will be good for his game following his appointment as the new national team vice-captain last week.

Veteran batsman Hamilton Masakadza was retained as the Zimbabwe team captain across all three formats, while Moor edged closer to taking over the role after he was named vice-captain.

With a number of Zimbabwe’s established players edging towards the twilight of their careers, Moor has been touted as the possible next captain.

Many within local cricket circles view Moor’s elevation to the vice-captaincy as a sign that the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board could be looking at him as the future skipper of the national side.

Speaking for the first time on his new role, Moor said he was excited about the new challenge and believes the added responsibility will aid his performances on the field.

“I feel very honoured to be given this position and I am looking forward to the responsibility that comes with it,” Moor told StandardSport in an interview.

“Despite being made vice-captain, my main focus is still to put in some good performances for the team, but I do feel this added responsibility will be good for me.”

Moor has played eight Test matches and 42 one-day internationals (ODIs) for Zimbabwe since making his ODI debut against Bangladesh on November 26, 2014.

Growing up in a cricketing family (his uncle, father and brother are all cricketers), Moor took up the game at the age of five. The talented batsman attended St John’s College in Harare, where holds the highest individual score of 214 not out.

He progressed through the ranks of the Zimbabwe U-13s, U-14s, U-16s teams before making the U-19s squad, where he made his debut at the tender age of 15.

Moor spent four years with the national junior side, featuring in two World Cups and skippering Zimbabwe in his final year in New Zealand eight years ago.

Moor proceeded to the Tuks Cricket Academy in South Africa in 2009/10 and also helped Tuks win the Premier League Championship.

Upon his return to Zimbabwe, Moor’s progression was rewarded with a first-class debut for Eagles, but it is at Rhinos where he has enjoyed productive returns over the past few seasons.