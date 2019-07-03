Madinda Ndlovu Leaves Highlanders for Gaborone United

After a lot of speculation about his future, Madinda Ndlovu has decided to quit Highlanders football club. He has been expected to leave the Bulawayo side for several weeks, but an official announcement has just arrived. The exit may have been one of the worst kept secrets in Zimbabwe football of late. However, it did create a shock to the stakeholders and the institution once the announcement came. Highlanders have to dash for a replacement since the Premier League starts on July 5 after the two-week break.

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe confirmed the resignation of Ndlovu and has admitted that the club will be looking to try and appoint a replacement as soon as possible. Ndlovu is widely known to have rediscovered the success for Highlanders by assembling a competitive and young squad. The club's philosophy has been rejuvenated and he has left the club in a good state.

A few weeks ago, Ndlovu’s position at the club came under a lot of speculation with several rumours stating that he was about to quit the job. However, Ndlovu did try to quell the rumours by claiming that he would stay to the end of his contract with Highlanders. The Zimbabwean outfit were relatively confident about keeping their former star at the club despite the attractiveness of joining the Botswana team. Regarded as one of the greatest wingers to have represented the club, Ndlovu is considered as a legend alongside the likes of Peter Nkomo and Ernest Maphepha Sibanda.

Apart from having a stellar playing career, Ndlovu also had a lot of success as a coach. He was even appointed as the coach of the Zimbabwe national team, but his best spell as a coach came in Botswana when he managed to pick up three successive league titles with two clubs. There were also other domestic titles for Ndlovu as a coach. Hence, his presence as a technical advisor at Highlanders was very crucial to the uplift of the team.

Sadly, Ndlovu’s reasons for leaving Zimbabwe are largely due to the unstable economic situation in the country. He has joined Botswana outfit Gaborone United, who have been able to offer him an offer that is utterly irresistible. Ndlovu came on as the technical manager on a three-year contract