BY FORTUNE MBELE

Chicken Inn….………. (3) 3

Mushowani Stars…….. (0) 1

CHICKEN Inn forward Clive Augusto just can’t stop scoring as he grabbed a brace against Mushowani Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match that the hosts dominated at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Chicken Inn piled on the pressure on champions FC Platinum at the top with Sipho Ndlovu scoring the other goal for the Gamecocks.

Augusto, who has scored in all the eight games that Chicken Inn have won to date, took his tally to 13 goals yesterday steadily poising himself for the Golden

Boot award at the end of the season.

He has scored 13 goals in 13 matches.

The former Ngezi Platinum striker converted from the spot in the 17th minute after Clive Dzingai handled inside the box, opening the account for Chicken Inn.

The second was a perfect header by midfielder Ndlovu after an equally beautiful cross by right-back Passmore Bernard in the 34th minute.

Augusto made it three six minutes before the break with a beauty from inside the penalty box outstretching Mushowani goalkeeper Admire Masuku.

He could have scored a treble, but sailed his effort over the cross-bar in the 51st minute after referee Happy Mabhena pointed to the spot when Malvin Gaki was

felled inside the box.

Troubled Mushowani were rewarded for their resilience in the second half getting their consolation on the stroke of full time through impressive Evans Katema,

who fired a shot past goalkeeper Donovan Bernard from inside the box.

Despite the win, Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas was disappointed by his boys’ second half performance.

“We were explosive and played with high intensity and tempo in the first half, but we seemed to take our foot off the gas in the second half, especially when

we were up. Our intensity was great and we made some silly errors. But we managed the game. Credit to Mushowani for fighting to the end,” Antipas said.

His counterpart Newman Mushipe was disappointed, saying preparations leading to the game were poor and they arrived late in Bulawayo unaware that the game was

starting at 2pm.

Teams:

Chicken Inn: D Bernard, P Bernard, X Ndlovu, M Jackson, Liberty Chakoroma, T Chipunza, I Mucheneka, S Ndlovu (B Amidu 86’), M Gaki (V Kadonzvo 72’), C Matawu

(I Chirinda 46’), C Augusto

Mushowani Stars: A Masuku, C Nyakope, Savare Sunny, G Bvundura (J Tulani 55’), M Doley, W Tafa, C Dzingai, K Kapikinyu (C Muvuti 55’), L Matawu (T Mutyambidzi

55’), S Chikwengwere, E Katema.