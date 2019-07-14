Chiefs in first home win

BY FORTUNE MBELE in bulawayo

Bulawayo Chiefs… (0) 1

Manica Diamonds…… 0

TROUBLED Bulawayo Chiefs left it until late to collect maximum points from Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie that the hosts could have won by a wider margin at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

After wasting several scoring opportunities for the better part of the game, substitute Arthur Musiyiwa made the difference with a minute to the final whistle, beating Manica Diamonds goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo from inside the penalty box following a beautiful three-man build-up.

It was their third victory in 14 games and coach Farai Tawachera described it as a big boost for the side ahead of the upcoming derbies against championship-chasing Chicken Inn and Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

“We thank God for the win. We have been playing well and could have killed Manica Diamonds, but we were too elaborate, which I attribute to lack of experience from the boys,” Tawachera said.

“I wouldn’t say I am very happy because we need to work on precision. Our objective now is to survive relegation and move ourselves from where we are.”

That win took them to second spot from the bottom above Mushowani Stars, who play their first game in front of their home crowd at Trojan Mine today in Bindura when they host Herentals.

Chiefs missed several golden chances in the first half with Tafadzwa Dliwayo, Ghanaian Francis Dzorkpata and Desire Shumbanavate the main culprits, while Shadreck Nyahwa and Farau Matare were also culpable in the second half.

Manica Diamonds’ only chance of the game was in the 38th minute but Marshall Mudehwe dilly-dallied with ball after breaking an offside trap until he was dispossessed by Chiefs defender Malvin Mkolo.

Coach Luke Masomere had no kind words for his charges and said it was unfortunate the club’s budget does not allow him to bring in any players in the mid-season transfer window.

“We played very badly. The youngsters were all over us. It was just pathetic. We were defending in the entire game and did not attack,” Masomere said.

“When you lose to one of the worst teams in the league, it means you are also one of the worst. It is unfortunate our budget does not allow us to recruit, but we do not have any attackers.”

They remain on 17 points after their fifth defeat on their first visit to Bulawayo.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures:

Yesterday: Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Manica Diamonds, Chapungu 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Black Rhinos 1-1 Dynamos, Harare City 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Today: Hwange v Chicken Inn (Colliery), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), CAPS United v Yadah (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v TelOne (Gibbo), Mushowani Stars v Herentals (Trojan).