Herentals’ winless run continues

BY GERALD MUTSVAIRO

Herentals……………….(0) 0

Bulawayo Chiefs…………..(0)0

Herentals wasted an opportunity to stretch the gap between them and the relegation zone after being held to a goalless draw by bottom-placed Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The stalemate means Herentals, who are winless in their last four matches remain in 13th position on 18 points, just a point away from the relegation zone while Chiefs remain bottom on a paltry 12 points from 16 matches.

Herentals were unlucky not to collect all three points from the contest after creating several good scoring opportunities in the first half which they failed

to convert.

To their credit Bulawayo Chiefs also fashioned some scoring opportunities of their own with Brendon Mpofu and Hill Chikosa coming close to breaking the

deadlock either side of the half.

The usually reliable Herentals forward Blessing Majarire failed to score a one on one opportunity at the hour mark much to the frustration of the small band of

Herentals fans.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva said he was confident his charges will bounce back from their recent run of poor form.

“It is still first half of the season. We just need to work hard and make sure that we will be collecting more points for us to survive,” Mutiwekuziva said.

His counterpart Farai Tawachera said managing to pick a point away from home was a positive start in their goal to move away from the bottom of the log.

“It is a positive start going forward as it has reduced the distance from other teams,” the Chiefs gaffer said.

“Herentals played well, we tried to get a win and unfortunately we failed.

“It is a fair result looking at the gameplay of both teams. It was a struggle, our team is solid, we created a number of chances and the defense was okay. The

area we should work on is the strike force, we will continue to improve.”