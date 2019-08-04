Ngezi stretch unbeaten streak

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Ngezi Platinum Stars….(2)2

Harare City…………….0) 0

NGEZI Platinum Stars stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games after first half goals from Bruno Mushunje and inform Donald Teguru helped them beat Harare City in a Castle Premier Soccer League encounter at the Baobab Stadium yesterday.

The Erol Akbay coached side are yet to lose a league match since a 1-0 loss to ZPC Kariba on May 11 and have now won three matches on the trot.

It’s not looking good for Harare City caretaker coach Mark Mathe who has gone four matches without a win since he took charge of the team after Mark Harrison’s

resignation.

The defeat was Harare city’s sixth consecutive match without getting maximum points.

However, Ngezi had to finish the Harare City match with 10 men after captain Frank Makarati was red carded two minutes from full time.

Akbay was not happy with his team’s lack of proficiency in front of goal after missing an avalanche of chances.

“We created 10 to 12 chances but we managed to score only two and as a coach I am disappointed with that. But the way we got the three points I am very happy

because we played very good football today. Harare City had no chance to do anything but defensively we also made a lot of mistakes,” he said.

Akbay decided not to rush his new signings including Gerald Takwara and Michelle Katsvairo who were not even on the bench.

Ngezi did not give their visitors a chance to settle as they nosed ahead within two minutes. Midfielder Bruno Mushunje beautifully tucked the ball home on the

turn from inside the box after receiving a square ball from Donald Teguru.

Teguru got in on the act doubling the scores in the 18th minute finding the bottom corner.

Kuda Musharu could have halved the arrears halfway through the first half after some good work on the left by Takudzwa Chimwemwe but he dragged his effort

agonisingly wide from inside the box.

A moment later livewire winger Shingirai Masukuta drew a brilliant stop from Nelson Chadya after coming face to face with the hosts’ goalkeeper.

Teguru combined well with Mushunje but the latter failed to direct his header unmarked at the edge of the six yard box.

It was clearly not Harare City’s day with the visitors failing to convert a 46th minute penalty. Chadya saved with his legs, a tame Chimwemwe effort.

The spot kick was awarded after Ishmael Wadi was hacked down by Polite Moyo in the first action of the game.

Harare City continued to pile on the pressure in a bid to save the match but they were let off the hook when Teguru failed to beat Kelvin Shangiwa in a one on

one situation following a counter attack.

Masukuta stung Chadya’s palms with a powerful rising shot, but it was the Ngezi strikers who took turns to miss chances.

Makarati was shown a straight red card for a double footed lunge on Masukuta two minutes from time.

Teams:

Ngezi Platinum: N Chadya, B Mtigo, M Mlilo (M Nhubu 88’), P Moyo, F Makarati, K Murera, W Makuva, B Mushunje (T Mchisa 90’), D Teguru, T Mabvura (Q Amini 60’),

M Mushonga

Harare City: K Shangiwa, M Vengesayi, R Uchena, M Nyenye-Diro (H Chapusha 41’), T Chimwemwe, S Masukuta, W Mukanga (M Mukunga 46’), T Tavengwa, K Musharu (J

Chipangura 57), I Wadi, C Mujuru.