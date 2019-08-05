DStv Remains Your Home for the Best Football Action in the 2019/20 Season!

The new 2019/20 football season is upon us away and your World of Champions is prepared to deliver the best of the beautiful game to its passionate football fans on DStv in Africa.

The 2018/19 season was an incredible one, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut in Serie A, Manchester City defending their Premier League title in style and Liverpool returning to the top table of European football with their epic UEFA Champions League triumph.

And even when all that was said and done, SuperSport kept fans sated with the FIFA U-20 World Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup and the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations – it’s a year-round football feast!

This year being no different, it’s always football time for DStv viewers.

For the 2019/20 season, Zimbabwe football fans can continue to see the best teams, players and managers: a rejuvenated Real Madrid, now featuring the talents of Eden Hazard, will look to knock Barcelona off their perch in La Liga; Antonio Conte, new manager of Internazionale, will be on the hunt for the scalp of his former team Juventus in Serie A; and in the Premier League we are set to see another momentous duel between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Liz Dziva Publicity and Public Relations Manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe says of the upcoming season: “DStv viewers will once again be the recipients of our incredible football coverage, as we continue to deliver world-class action to fans wherever they watch, whether on television or on digital platforms.

“Our comprehensive football coverage includes the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League – and that’s not even including all the thrills and spills from the Africa Cup of Nations, which is ongoing in Egypt right now!”

MultiChoice will provide its football coverage throughout all the DStv packages. DStv Access and customers have access to over 220 live games per season, with two games each from the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

The football kicks off on Sunday, 4 August 2019 with the Emirates Fa Cup’s anticipated Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City which will air live and in HD on SuperSport at 16:00 CAT on SS3 and SS10 (DStv),

The new football season gets underway on DStv with SuperSport this month.

Sports Offerings on the various packages:

Premier League:

The home of the Premier League on DStv will be SuperSport 3. DStv Compact customers and above will have access to the best matches of each round. GOtv Max and Plus, as well as DStv Access and Family customers, won’t miss out either, with access to a number of live matches.

La Liga

DStv subscribers from Premium to Family will have font row seats to all La Liga games.

UEFA

The best matches from the league can be viewed live from DStv Compact Plus upwards, and all other packages will have access to selected games.

Serie A:

DStv Family customers have a boosted offering of Serie A and will see all the matches, while Access customers will be able to catch two games a week.

Don’t miss the 2018/2019 football season on DStv . Visit www.dstv.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on DStv Now.