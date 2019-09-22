Sables lift Victoria Cup despite Kenya loss

BY SPORTS REPORTER

The Sables were officially crowned the 2019 Victoria Cup champions despite falling to a 36-14 defeat to Kenya in the final round of the four-nation at the Nakuru Athletic Club yesterday.

Despite fielding a largely experimental side, Zimbabwe were still aiming to finish their campaign on a high having already clinched the tournament with a game to spare following the 41-5 win over Zambia last weekend.

Kenya were ultimately the stronger side on the day after running in five tries, four conversions and one penalty against Zimbabwe’s two converted tries to avenge their 30-29 loss at Hartsfield last month.

Man of the match Kenya 7s international Vincent Onyala was the first to go over for the Simbas as he sliced through the opposition to score within the posts.

An infringement by Zimbabwe saw the Simbas add a penalty to make it 10-0 before both sides were reduced to 14 as Tshamala Biselele of Zimbabwe and Kenya’s Toby Francombe were sent out for 10 minutes.

Zimbabwe pulled one back through centre Ngoni Chibuwe to be within three points, but that didn’t last long as Timothy Okwemba rounded off the Zimbabwe defence to score Kenya’s second try that was converted by Odhiambo.

After trailing Kenya 17-14 at the interval, Zimbabwe’s carelessness saw the home side take advantage with Tony Omondi pounding on a loose ball and convert to make it 24-14.

Onyala would set Charles Kuka for Kenya’s fourth try before he did so against to Onsongo who made it 36-14 after the extras. — Additional reporting from ragahouse.com