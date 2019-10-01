Liverpool win ugly as Kane saves Spurs

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

BENJAMIN and Courtney Lock bagged their fourth ITF World Tennis Tour doubles title this year following a 6-3, 6-4 win over Alexander Donski from Bulgaria Austria’s David Pichler in the final of the SA Spring Open at Ellis Park Tennis Courts, Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday.

The incredible victory for the talented siblings, who are also an integral part of Zimbabwe’s David Cup team, completed a memorable week in which they didn’t drop a set on their way to victory in the US$15 000 tournament.

The Lock brothers, who were seeded first in the tournament, were hardly troubled by their second-seeded opponents as they underlined their status as one of the best doubles pair on the ITF World Tennis Tour circuit.

Yesterday’s win means the Lock brothers have now won 11 ITF World Tennis Tour doubles titles together since winning their first doubles title together three years ago in Mozambique.

The Zimbabwean pair, who won a total of five doubles titles on the circuit last season alone, hopes the latest win will help them garner enough world ranking points to make the step up to the ATP Challenger Tour and ultimately the top-tier ATP World Tour.

Meanwhile, Benjamin will be hoping to complete a memorable double at the SA Spring Open when he faces Donski in the singles final at the same venue today.

The 26-year-old Benjamin booked his place in the final courtesy of a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over his compatriot and Davis Cup teammate Takanyi Garanganga in the singles semi-finals also played yesterday.

Lock will be aiming for his seventh singles title on the ITF World Tennis Tour circuit.