Bulawayo Chiefs, Herentals survive

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Bulawayo Chiefs… 0

Herentals……… (1) 1

BULAWAYO Chiefs and Herentals will have another dance with the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League next year.

Despite losing to Herentals in a tense encounter at Luveve Stadium yesterday, Chiefs managed to survive the dreaded chop.

Herentals needed victory at Luveve and they did just that after Chapungu played a 2-2 draw with Highlanders at Ascot Stadium, while TelOne lost 4-1 to Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium.

With Chiefs and Herentals ending on 41 points, Chapungu and TelOne both on 40 joined Mushowani Stars and Hwange in relegation after Yadah made an epic escape at Trojan Mine, coming back from 2-0 down to beat Mushowani 3-2 to also end on 41 points.

Blessing Majarira scored the only goal of the day for Herentals that made a difference in the 19th minute, capitalising on a goalmouth melee to beat goalkeeper David Bizabani.

Herentals played mind games coming into the game, arriving at Luveve Stadium almost half an hour late with word flying around that there were some visits to the Bulawayo Chiefs hotel on Friday night by unnamed people, which was confirmed by the hosts’ officials who chose to remain anonymous.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was over the moon after the win.

“This confirms football is still at Herentals. We thought we were going down the drain, but we resurrected,” Mutiwekuziva said.

“The fighting spirit and the attitude was there. “I dedicate this win to the players and the supporters. The players showed their capability and talent.”

His counterpart Thulani Sibanda said his boys were not themselves in yesterday’s match.

“It was a poor performance considering how we have been playing in the past games.. The boys did not apply themselves. It is very disappointing,” Sibanda said.

It was a game of two halves, with Herentals in control of the first half, while the hosts took charge of the second half, but could not get the equaliser that would have sent The Students to Division One.