Muzambe: Zim’s ‘Flower of Scotland’

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

ZIMBABWE is a prolific conveyor belt of talent in world rugby with several world class players, who trace their roots to this country going on to shine in the colours of other nations and various top clubs on the world stage.

After many years of continuously churning out some of the game’s finest players, the seemingly endless stream of talent is showing no sign of slowing up.

While in the past most of the players who have gone on to shine at the global stage were male, it’s refreshing, too, to note the gender diversity of the talent nurtured here, and given the global platform to rise.

Recently female rugby player Panashe Muzambe (pictured right) made history by becoming the first black female rugby player to feature for a top tier rugby side, following in the footsteps of Marondera-born Dominique Du Toit, who is part of the Australia women’s Sevens side.

The 23-year-old Harare-born backrow forward has already earned four international caps this year since making her Scottish debut in a Women’s Six Nations against England at Twickenham in January.

She is the second Zimbabwean to represent Scotland in recent years after Marondera-born David Denton

Muzambe, who plays for the Edinburgh-based Watsonians Ladies Rugby spoke of her delight at making her international debut at the fabled Twickenham – widely regarded as the world’s most famous and iconic rugby stadium.

“To be out at Twickenham singing the national anthem is something that will stay with me for a long time,” Muzambe told Watsonians Ladies Rugby’s official website.

“I have not been playing rugby that long, but whenever I get the opportunity to play at a higher level I try and give everything and learn from the experience. It is quite humbling for me to see that the work I have put in has somewhat paid off. It is still pretty surreal that I made my Scotland debut at such an amazing stadium like Twickenham,” she said.

“My parents could not make it down to the match, but I know they are very proud of what I have achieved as are my extended family back in Zimbabwe.”

Although she now plays in the colours of Scotland, Muzambe says she still has a close connection with her country of birth, having been born in Harare before moving to Scotland when she was 12 years old.

“I grew up in Harare and Marondera in Zimbabwe and then we all moved over here about a decade ago,” Panashe said.

“I love Scotland and I love Zimbabwe and I am so lucky to call two great places ‘home’. It is a big thing for me remembering where I came from, but I could not have been more prouder singing ‘Flower of Scotland’ before the match and it was very special for me.”

After moving to Scotland, Muzambe initially played basketball throughout her schooling at St Augustines in Edinburgh and then onto Edinburgh Napier University.

She took up rugby at university.

“At that time basketball was the main sport that I played and I really enjoyed it while I was at St Augustine’s High School,” she said.

“Then I went to Napier University to study for a degree in sports science and I was introduced to rugby then and never really looked back. I loved university rugby, but wanted to play more so I joined Watsonians ahead of the 2017/18 season. That was a really big thing for me and playing regularly in the Premier League.”

In addition to her flourishing rugby career, Muzambe has also excelled academically. She graduated with a degree in Sport and Exercise Science from Edinburgh Napier University and three months ago started a studying for her Masters degree in education.

The Zimbabwe-born rugby ace also sits on the Young People’s Sport Panel alongside 17 other young people, all passionate about raising the profile of sport and to shape and influence the future of sport in Scotland.