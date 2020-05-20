Talles Magno might be Liverpool’s next big thing

Even though sports events are currently on hold, the football club giants haven’t stopped in their plans of creating the next big dream team on the front lines. If once was possible to create your winning team only via video games or platforms like esports, today, club managers place high offers and bid for some of the greatest and brightest talents in the football leagues. Esports, however, is currently one of the last standing competitive endeavours. Various competitions, sports events and even online casino games have marked a higher demand and increase in views. Streams on channels like YouTube and Twitch have experienced massive growth in popularity among viewers. Traditional casino games and online slots based on football events, celebrities and even tv shows like this slot game based on Rick and Morty cartoon are on high demand among viewers.

Liverpool is fighting hard in the race with Benfica to sign the wunderkind Talles Magno, who is valued between €25-30 million. This 17-year-old start made his senior debut at club level, while he also won the Under-17 World Cup with Brazil in 2019. Mainly operating as a centre forward in his club Vasco de Gama, Magno’s brilliant performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs looking to book him for the next seasons.

Sports experts report that the Reds have joined the bidding period in a pretty persuasive manner. Lyon and Sevilla had an attempt to get ahead in the race for his signature, but the report claims that Liverpool and Benfica are the only favourites.

Benfica reportedly already made a €3 million offer as an advance for Magno just to assure that he will sign up for them. They are said to be willing to match any offer been received for him before December 2020. Magno is understood to have a release clause of roughly 50 million, but Vasco De Gama is looking for a figure closer to €25 million before they go separate ways with their favourite.

Other clubs that have expressed an interest for this player were Bayer Leverkusen and Lazio, but they have taken a step back after the price inflated because of the great interest. We cannot say that the bidding is over, however, it is very unlikely that they will continue pursuing him due to his price. €30 million is a very large amount of money for a European club to bet on an inexperienced youngster, but when it comes to Magno’s talent, no one can deny that fact. Despite his age, he is already a regular player in his club Vasco De Gama. As things are looking right now, Magno goes towards a bright future and successful football career.

Back in 2019, Magno was included in The Guardian’s list of “Next Generation 2019”. The Guardian Reported that Talles Magno is a breath of fresh air and gives Brazilians hope when it comes to domestic football. Born and raised in the Tuiuti favela, an area close to Vasco De Gama’s stadium, this player worked really hard from an early age, to get to where is he now. This way, he gave himself and his family a chance for a better life, on which he is really proud of. He progressed very quickly through the youth ranks and made his first debut match in June 2019.

Liverpool has scouts all over the world, looking to find the best young players across the globe and it looks like they have spotted Magno as the next big thing. Magno’s ability to operate in any upfront attacking position would please Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp. This player will look to provide a cover for Liverpool’s attacking trio Mane, Salah and Firmino. Liverpool has been keen to sign players like Harvey Eliott and Ki-Jana However over the last few years, having identified them as players with a bright future in front of them.

Talles Magno quickly became one of the crucial players for Vasco De Gama, unafraid to use his skills and take a chance on more experienced opponents. As things go ahead in terms of his move to the Premier league favourite, mentorship of a class manager like Klopp would undoubtedly be a big step in achieving his dream and potential.