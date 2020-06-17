Big games galore as football returns with a bang

The resumption of the Premier League and Serie A over the next few days means that four of Europe’s top five leagues will be back in action after a two-month break.

The Bundesliga and La Liga are already underway, but the Ligue 1 season is over after French authorities decided to call a permanent halt to the campaign.

There are some huge fixtures scheduled to take place over the next few weeks, all of which can be accessed on live streaming services such as JokerLiveStream.

Read on as we look at some of the upcoming matches that could have a big bearing on key issues in Europe’s top leagues.

Sevilla vs Barcelona – La Liga – June 19

Barcelona look set for an epic battle with Real Madrid for the La Liga title, with just two points separating the two sides with 10 games to play.

One of the most eye-catching fixtures remaining for the reigning champions is their visit to third-placed Sevilla on Friday, June 19.

Sevilla are a tough nut to crack on their own patch and could present plenty of problems for a Barca side who have been inconsistent away from home during the current campaign.

Barca triumphed 4-0 in the reverse fixture back in October, but Sevilla are fully expected to produce a much stronger performance at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Atalanta vs Lazio – Serie A – June 24

Lazio trail Juventus by just one point in Serie A with 12 games to play and their clash during July could turn out to be the title decider.

However, they face a few tricky fixtures prior to that meeting, most notably when they visit Atalanta on June 24.

With 130 goals between them in the league both teams clearly like to attack and this should be a hugely entertaining game to watch via live streaming.

Lazio can ill-afford to lose any ground on Juve over the next few weeks and will be desperate to resume their season with a victory over Atalanta.

Chelsea vs Manchester City – Premier League – June 25

City’s hopes of stopping Liverpool winning their first Premier league title are remote, but they will still be eager to end the campaign with a flourish.

Pep Guardiola’s side haven’t been quite at their brilliant best this season, meaning that the title race has become something of a foregone conclusion.

Their visit to Stamford Bridge on June 25 could have a huge bearing on who finishes in the top four, with Chelsea currently in pole position to bag that spot.

However, the Blues are likely to find things tough against City and may struggle to fend off Manchester United for the final Champions League berth.