Moyo seeks new blessings

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

AFTER failing to make a mark in South African football where he played for DStv Premiership side Maritzburg as well as First Division clubs TS Sporting and Real Kings, Blessing Moyo is hoping to use his experiences to adapt to his new home, FC Platinum.

Moyo is one of the few players who have risen through the Dynamos junior ranks in recent times before cutting teeth in the lucrative South African league.

But just like the majority of Zimbabwean players who trekked to join the neighbouring country’s top-flight league in recent years, Moyo struggled to make an impact before retracing his roots back to local football.

Upon being given a new lease of life by Norman Mapeza, who is bolstering his squad for the Caf Confederation Cup, Moyo has, however, vowed to help the Zvishavane side achieve its set objectives.

The Kambuzuma-born defender is first to admit that he faces a mammoth task if he is to break into Mapeza’s first team.

“I am here to add value to the team, not to just break into the first team, but to push each other and achieve what we want as a team,” Moyo said in an interview with The Sports Hub.

What is certain is that Moyo was lured to FC Platinum to bolster their squad whose deficiencies were exposed when they were booted out of the Caf Champions League by Simba SC of Tanzania.

It remains to be seen if the 25-year manages to easily break into the Mapeza’s first team although he has chosen to downplay his desire to shrug off competition from Raphael Muduviwa and Kelvin Mangiza whom he will battle for the right full back position.

“As a professional footballer you must never relax, but for me at this moment, it’s not about saying I want to break into the first team, but I want to help by pushing each other so that we achieve what the team has set as objectives,” he added.

The former Dynamos defender joins the three-time league champions together with striker Donald Ngoma and midfielder Rodwell Chinyengetere, who are also seeking to revive their careers after rejoining FC Platinum.

Moyo rose through the Dynamos structures before he was lured by Harare City in January 2016.

He joined Maritzburg of South Africa in June 2016 and made 16 appearances for the club in the Absa Premiership before he was held back by a career-threatening injury.

That injury saw him miss the plane to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals and seven months later, his contract with Maritzburg was terminated, forcing him to return to his childhood club Dynamos.

After a successful stint with DeMbare in 2017, Moyo made another return to South Africa where he had stints in the second-tier National First Division with TS Sporting and Real Kings before returning home last year after the expiry of his contract.