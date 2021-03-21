Ex-PSL star More Moyo excels in marketing world

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

IN the football field he excelled. And in the corporate sphere he is excelling even more.

More Moyo’s switch from a successful football career to a rewarding professional career in the corporate world as a marketer has been seamless.

For the former Warriors striker, a football career was not a childhood dream, but he only realised he was good at it as he grew older and it only became a temporary detour.

In his hearts of hearts, he always knew that he belonged in the corporate world.

“To be honest, my first love was school because growing up that’s what I was told was the only way to success. I always put school ahead of anything else. I only pursued soccer because I discovered I was good at both. I have always wanted to be a marketer because it is a very dynamic profession,” Moyo told The Sports Hub in an exclusive interview last week.

Moyo burst on to the local football scene with the now-defunct Buymore a few years into the millennium and in his best year, he netted 15 goals in the league back in 2005.

And in 2009 he won the local premiership with Gunners.

His football calling took him from COSCO and Marondera United in Division One to Buymore in the Premier league as well as CAPS FC, Kiglon, Shooting Stars and Gunners.

And since he hung up his boots in 2012, Moyo who is currently the head of the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) Graduate School in Zimbabwe, has scored a number of milestones in this domain.

“I have a number of achievements such as being a marketing practitioner, a Chartered Marketer. I was a board member for the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe for four years from 2016 to 2020, elected by my marketing peers.

“I am an adjudicator for the Exceptional Marketing Awards, which is responsible for selecting the best yearly marketing, public relations and branding activities in the country and the top individual awards as well.

“Currently I am the chairperson of the Marketers’ Golf Society, arguably the best golf society in the country,” Moyo said

“I enjoy mentoring young and upcoming marketers and I have a few under my wings at the moment. As for the future, I intend to be elected the president of the Marketers’ Association of Zimbabwe in 2022 and take a leading role in branding my country Zimbabwe,” he said.

Moyo’s marketing portfolio resembles that of a person who has been a marketer all his life and it continues to grow.

The Zvishavane-born and Marondera-bred former footballer boasts of a higher national diploma in marketing management, a degree in marketing management from UNISA and a Masters in marketing strategy with MSU.

He also possesses a certificate in digital marketing and also a certificate in business leadership, and is currently studying towards a Master of Science degree in strategic communications at NUST.

Moyo talked about his inspiration in pursuing a football career.

“My biggest inspiration in football was my brother Andrew. I used to go and watch him play and he encouraged and supported me. There was also my junior coach Mr Musikavanhu (MHSRIP) who coached me from nine years until he introduced me in the senior team at 16 years.

“My main football goal was to represent my country, which I achieved but I did not play as much as I would have loved to. I would have loved to play for all the age groups at national level, but unfortunately hailing from Marondera it was very difficult.

Of late Moyo has featured on the local football scene albeit as a football pundit for a local online TV channel, giving cutting-edge analysis largely inspired by his experience as a soccer player.

Does he harbour a dream to bounce back into local football at any capacity?

“I feel I have a role to play in football. I think I have to give back what I learnt over the years to the upcoming young soccer players. If I am to come back, I would want an administrative role whereby I can fuse my corporate experience with what I learnt as a player. For now, I am enjoying punditry,” he said.